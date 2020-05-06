Journalists demand arrest of criminals occupying colleague’s house

SUKKUR: The journalists from Umerkot have demanded action against the alleged criminals, who had occupied a senior journalist’s house in Achro Thar. Reports said Hayat Aarisar along with six armed men had allegedly occupied a house of senior journalist from Umerkot Allah Bux Arisar in Achro Thar, who demanded the authorities to provide adequate security and justice against the alleged criminals.

The journalists from Hyderabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Umarkot, Sanghar and other cities protested against the incident and demanded justice with their colleague. They also demanded immediate arrest of the alleged criminals and fair inquiry in the issue. Meanwhile, Arisar said he had informed SSP Umarkot and other authorities but no action had been taken yet against the alleged criminals.