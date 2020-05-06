close
Wed May 06, 2020
May 6, 2020

Road repairs

Newspost

 
May 6, 2020

It is very unfortunate that the incumbent government is neglecting road repairs and the timely construction of new roads. GT Road from the Sangjani Toll Plaza to Taxila has been in a bad shape for the last six months or so. Some work was done a couple of months back and carpeting is yet to be started.

The probability of accidents is quite high while traveling on a rough road. Would the concerned authorities take notice of such a miserable condition of roads while probing the reason for this criminal negligence?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

