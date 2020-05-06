It is very unfortunate that the incumbent government is neglecting road repairs and the timely construction of new roads. GT Road from the Sangjani Toll Plaza to Taxila has been in a bad shape for the last six months or so. Some work was done a couple of months back and carpeting is yet to be started.

The probability of accidents is quite high while traveling on a rough road. Would the concerned authorities take notice of such a miserable condition of roads while probing the reason for this criminal negligence?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad