RCCI delegation meets Punjab Governor

Rawalpindi: Punjab Governor Chaudhary Sarwar has assured that the businesses would be opened as soon as possible.

He expressed this assurance during his meeting with delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Saboor Malik who called on Punjab Governor in Lahore on Monday. The Governor said that he had discussed the matter with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and they had sent recommendations regarding SOPs.

“It is expected that the lockdown will be eased from May 10 and businesses under strict SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) will be reopened,” he said.

The government was aware of the plight of the business community and added that reviving business activities is his top priority, the Governor said.

Earlier, Chamber President Saboor Malik apprised Punjab Governor about the current situation and severe difficulties facing the business community due to the lockdown.

He expressed hope the businesses would open soon and assured full cooperation of the business community in setting up and implementing SOPs.