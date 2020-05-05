close
Tue May 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

RCCI delegation meets Punjab Governor

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
May 5, 2020

Rawalpindi: Punjab Governor Chaudhary Sarwar has assured that the businesses would be opened as soon as possible.

He expressed this assurance during his meeting with delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) led by President Saboor Malik who called on Punjab Governor in Lahore on Monday. The Governor said that he had discussed the matter with the Prime Minister Imran Khan and they had sent recommendations regarding SOPs.

“It is expected that the lockdown will be eased from May 10 and businesses under strict SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) will be reopened,” he said.

The government was aware of the plight of the business community and added that reviving business activities is his top priority, the Governor said.

Earlier, Chamber President Saboor Malik apprised Punjab Governor about the current situation and severe difficulties facing the business community due to the lockdown.

He expressed hope the businesses would open soon and assured full cooperation of the business community in setting up and implementing SOPs.

Latest News

More From Islamabad