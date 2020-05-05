Prof Iqbal Choudhary assumes charge as coordinator general COMSTECH

Islamabad : The newly appointed Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary has assumed his charge.

Earlier, President of Pakistan, Chairman COMSTECH appointed Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary the Coordinator General of COMSTECH.

COMSTECH is the only OIC institution chaired by Pakistan. The newly appointed Coordinator General, soon after taking the charge of the organization met with the federal minister for science and technology, Mr. Fawad Chaudhary in his office.

He briefed the minister on COMSTECH's existing programmes, such as collaborative programs with IFS, TWAS, Lindau Nobel Laureates meetings, financial assistance for Inter-Islamic Networks, assistance for conferences, workshops, and seminars, COMSTECH awards, preparation of OIC science profile and COMSTECH research publication program. Highlighing the future plans, he mentioned COMSTECH capacity building initiative in infectious diseases (“preparing for the next pandemics”), artificial intelligence initiative for health and agriculture, science diplomacy and university-industry initiative.

He emphasized the revival of the Science Technology and Innovation Organization (STIO) approved by OIC, and obtained contributions from Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, and Malaysia.

Prof. Choudhary mentioned that the programmes and activities planned for 2020-21 are from a working paper, prepared on the instruction of the President of Pakistan (Chairman COMSTECH). The Minister assured him the fullest support of his Ministry in fulfilling the mission of COMSTECH for science and technology cooperation among OIC member states. Prof. Choudhary called on an introductory session with the COMSTECH officers discussed current programmes and activities of the organization and briefed on future vision.

Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary is a distinguished National Meritorious Professor and Director at International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (H. E. J. Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research). He is among the most prominent scientists of Pakistan, recognized for his original contributions in the fields of natural products and bioorganic chemistry. He has written and edited 76 books, most of which have been published in USA and Europe. He is also the author of over 1,175 research papers and chapters in top international science journals of the West, as well as 40 US patents. This is by far the largest number of quality publications from any scientist in Pakistan.

He has been among the most cited scientists of Pakistan in last five years with citations exceeding 27,407 (h-Index: 68). Prof. Choudhary has won several national and international awards, such as Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the President of Pakistan, Pakistan. Academy of Sciences Gold Medal, National Book Foundation Prize on best book and the Third World Academy of Sciences Young Scientist Prize.

He received the prestigious title of “Distinguished National Professor” from the Higher Education Commission in 2004 and Meritorious Professor by the University of Karachi 2013. He is a member and fellow of many prestigious societies including Fellow of The Academy of Sciences for the Developing World, Islamic Academy of Sciences, Chemical Society of Pakistan.