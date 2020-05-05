Mobile staff of New Town police suspended

Rawalpindi : The entire staff of New Town Police Station's mobile patrolling was suspended for negligence in duties here early on Monday during surprise visit of CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis to check security arrangements outside mosques.

During the surprise visit CPO Rawalpindi monitor security arrangements outsides Masajid in the limits of Waris Khan and New Town Police Stations.

During checking, mobile patrolling staff of New Town Police station comprising Imran Haider ASI, Constable Muhammad Sadiq, Constable Zeeshan were found sleeping inside the police mobile making negligence to their duties.

Taking action against the police patrolling mobile officials, CPO ordered to suspend them for negligence to their duties.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that negligence to duties will not be tolerated adding that Rawalpindi Police is pursuing strict accountability mechanism and police personnel demonstrating negligence to duties will be taken to task.

Meanwhile, on violation of preventive measures against Coronavirus pandemic, Rawalpindi police registered 14 cases and arrested 29 people. Rawal Division Police arrested 12 people and registered nine cases on violation of directives of Punjab government against Coronavirus lockdown.