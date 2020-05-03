Boy killed by friends accidently

LAHORE : A boy who was found dead in a field in the Raiwinda area the other day was accidentally killed by his friends.

Victim Husnain was playing with his friends, Ali Fahda and others, in a field when his friends stuffed his mouth and nose with soil without realising the consequences of their act. As the result, he died on the spot. No unnatural offence was committed on the victim, the postmortem report revealed.