Lock irrationality out of your mind in this age of lockdown

Shah Allah Ditta and Sectors I-10/1 and I-10/4 have been sealed in Islamabad due to spread of coronavirus in these localities.

Overall Islamabad has 341 coronavirus cases and Chief Commissioner Amer Ali Ahmed told this scribe that city has the highest ratio of COVID-19 tests per one million people.

The situation is alarming but the good thing is we have one of the best administration team that is active day and night to control the spread of the disease.

In an informal talk, Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) told ‘The News’ that the city has the best team to keep it in order and good health.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat is the key to coordination among health, administration and police.

He said that the strategy is working as only five more cases were reported since the lockdown was put in place.

He has repeatedly been issuing guidelines to residents of Islamabad on how to keep safe and has introduced different Apps for citizens to get their jobs done at all city administration offices, and even consult a doctor.

Sector I-10 has the highest number of 36 coronavirus cases, followed by seven in Shah Allah Ditta. These two areas have somewhat similar demography.

When the federal capital was designed, care was taken to keep different segments of society in different areas.

Sector I-10 was meant to house industrial workers, which is why it had small plot sizes and narrow streets, which are a scene of neglect.

Shah Allah Ditta is the oldest village in the region and its history goes beyond Buddha era. However, no one has ever paid attention to this historic village since construction of the federal capital.

Streets and roads are dilapidated in these areas. Shah Allah Ditta is bereft of civic amenities like gas and water supply and recreational facilities.

Islamabad Deputy Mayor Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi is an unusual link between these two neglected areas.

He is the custodian of Shah Allah Ditta shrine and caves. He also shoulders the responsibility to keep the city clean and in good shape.

Since the main roads in these localities are blocked, there is difficulty in movement of people. In normal days, Sector I-10 suffers from severe water shortage and the problem is bound to compound living in lockdown scenario.

The deputy mayor said that the municipal administration was aware of this problem which is why it has deputed 10 more water tankers to Sector I-10.

“Now 16 water tankers are moving in the sector to supply water,” he said.

The problem is with the water supply and tankers are no permanent response to it, he said they have repaired tube wells in the area to address it.

He said that sanitation staff is on their toes even on Sunday. He said, “We have made arrangements for delivery of food and other stuff to houses of the people living in lockdown areas. My request to the people is to stay at home as we are out for them in this hour of need.”

We hope that advice of national and international health experts will be heeded to handle this disease and human lives will not be put to risk due to any more political nonsense, which has triggered fears for the worst in the days to come.

— Hassan Shehzad