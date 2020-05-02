DSP laid to rest with state honours

BATKHELA: The deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was shot dead inside his house at Haryan Kot in Dagari, was laid to rest with state honours.

Unidentified gunmen had martyred DSP Naseeb Shah at his residence last night. He was posted to Shangla and had come home on leave. Deputy Commission Malakand Rehan Shah, Assistant Commissioner Dargai Mohibullah and a large number of well-wishers, friends, relatives and villagers attended the funeral prayer. A smartly turned out contingent of the police presented salute to the fallen cop. Later, Deputy Commissioner Rehan Shah told reporters that unidentified armed men martyred DSP Naseeb Shah at his residence after Iftar. He said that the attackers made their escape good after killing the official.

The slain DSP was currently posted at the Police Headquarters in Shangla district. Previously, he served in Hangu, Peshawar and Lower Dir districts. The deputy commissioner said a case was registered against unidentified accused on the complaint of the widow of the slain police official. He said investigation had been launched to determine the motive behind the killing.