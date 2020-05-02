Impersonator arrested

SUKKUR: The police have arrested a person on Friday who while impersonating as an officer of an intelligence agency from Dadu was deceiving people to make money.

The Bhitai Nagar Police, Hyderabad, raided a house and arrested the alleged impersonator who posed himself as one of the intelligence agency’s personnel. The police have recovered a forged ID card and have registered an FIR against him. The alleged criminal is a resident of district Dadu and was reported to be making money by deceiving people in the garb of an intelligence official.