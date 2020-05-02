Workers continue protest against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest

PESHAWAR: The media workers continued the protest Friday outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo against the arrest their Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The protesters carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. They raised slogans against the government and called for releasing Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The speakers severely criticised the government for arresting the Jang Group chief in a 35 years old property case which had already been decided between the two parties as per legal requirements. Peshawar Press Club President Syed Bukhar Shah was critical of the government. He said the rulers wanted to gag the independent press.

He demanded the release of Mir Shakil Rehman and withdrawal of cases against him which, he said, were fabricated.

The PPC president sought justice to the Jang Group editor-in-chief. The senior journalist said the Jang was the largest media group of the country. He said it enjoyed respect for paying workers on time. The PPC chief lamented that the government withheld the major media group ads dues due to which the group could not pay the salaries on time.

He demanded an immediate release of dues to the Jang Group so that the problems of the workers could end after payment of salaries. Resident Editor of Daily Jang, Arshad Aziz Malik, pointed out to the human rights organizations reports. He deplored that wrongs were being committed against the major media group.

Malik blasted the government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, stressing that such acts would not refrain journalists from performing duties and unearthing the big scandals.

Geo Bureau Chief Shakeel Farman Ali likened Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s arrest to an attack on the independent media which, he said, would be resisted. He said the largest media group of the country was being punished for writing and broadcasting the truth.