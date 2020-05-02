Guard injured in accidental firing

A 26-year-old security guard was injured after he accidentally shot himself in the city’s Shah Latif Town on Friday.

The man, identified as Mumtaz, son of Hakeem Din, was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where doctors termed his condition out of danger.

Police said the man was shot in a hand. An investigation is continuing.

Body found

The body of a man, who appeared to be 20 years old, was found lying in bushes near the Malir River in Landhi’s Future Colony on Friday.

According to the Sharafi Goth police, they were called in by residents of the area after the man’s tortured body was spotted.

The body was moved to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities, the police said, adding that the deceased was yet to be identified. The body was later kept at the morgue.

The police said the body bore several marks of torture. The police said a case had been registered.

Man drowns

A man drowned while bathing in the Lyari River on Friday.

Divers from the Edhi Welfare Trust retrieved the body and took it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, from where the family took the body away with them without medico-legal formalities.

According to the Surjani Town police, 30-year-old Fazal, son of Taj Muhammad, was bathing in the Lyari river when he drowned to death. He was a resident of the same area.