Cheque for CM Relief Fund

LAHORE:Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and presented him a cheque worth Rs4 million for the CM Fund for Corona Control, on behalf of the Faisalabad industrialists.

He presented donation of N95 and surgical masks, personal protective equipment (PPEs), disinfectant material and other equipment worth Rs3.5 million on behalf of two Chinese companies -- Time Ceramics and Henan DR.

Usman Bazdar lauded the philanthropic passion of industrialists and Chinese companies and thanked Kashif Ashfaq over his enthusiasm in this difficult time. He said that more industries would be allowed to start their operations as the situation was improving.

The CM ordered to accelerate pace of work on Allama Iqbal Industrial City as it was a flagship project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The CM also congratulated the Chinese leadership for speedily overcoming the pandemic, adding that the donation of necessary equipment was a reflection of the deep bilateral relations between the two countries.