Sangakkara urges top nations to tour Pakistan

LAHORE: MCC President Kumar Sangakkara has urged giant cricketing nations - Australia, England, and South Africa to tour Pakistan for the facilitation of the international cricket in the country. Marred by terrorism, Pakistan had to play all their home games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for a long time.

International cricket now seems to return to the nation as recently Sri Lanka and Bangladesh national cricket teams marked a safe return while enjoying cricket at their level best. Kumar Sangakkara, who was part of that team, returned to Pakistan with an MCC team in February this year but top teams have stayed away with security apprehensions. Sangakkara has now urged giant cricketing nations to start revisiting Pakistan so that the sport can witness growth in the country.