Zong donates Rs7m to PM Corona fund

ISLAMABAD: Zong has donated Rs7 million to Prime Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund 2020.
Zong Chief Regulatory Officer (CRO) Kamran Ali presented a cheque of Rs7 million to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syaed Zulfikar Bukhari here at his office, said a press release.
SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari thanked the CRO for donating generously towards the PM corona relief fund.