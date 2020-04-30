Gang posing as housemaids busted

Rawalpindi: Two women who used to enter houses in disguise of housemaids were arrested in the limits of Airport Police Station. Police also recovered Rs300,000 from their possession, the police spokesman said.

Airport police revealed that these women in disguise of housemaids intruded in a house few weeks back located in the Judicial Colony and stole valuables from the house. The police said that the gang was also involved in such other crimes in different areas of PWD and Scheme III.

SP (Potohar) Syed Ali stated that a special team comprising ASP (Civil Lines), SHO (Airport Police Station) were tasked to arrest these housemaids’ gang.

The investigative team employing latest forensic technology traced the gang and arrested them, said police spokesperson. The accused have been identified as Ayesha and Shazia and police also recovered Rs300,000 from them.