No need to hurry, Murray warns tennis officials

LONDON: Andy Murray insists tennis must take it slowly as the sport’s bosses consider when to return after the coronavirus.

The men’s ATP and women’s WTA tours are suspended until at least July 13 due to the pandemic, while this year’s Wimbledon has been cancelled.

Premier League football clubs are hoping to finish their postponed season in the summer. But former world number one Murray believes tennis will be one of the last sports to resume due to the travel required. “I’m sure all tennis players want to get back to competing and playing as soon as possible. But right now that is not the most important thing, Murray said on Tuesday.

“First of all, we want to get our normal lives back, just being able to go out, see friends, go to restaurants and have your normal freedoms.

“And then hopefully over time, things will start to allow for travelling and sport will be able to go back to normal as well. But I don’t see that happening very soon.”