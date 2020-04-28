Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon

MADRID: Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal says it will be “very difficult” for tennis to return to action any time soon and is concerned about the risk of injuries when the sport resumes.

Nadal spoke in a joint interview with NBA player Pau Gasol that was published by Spanish newspapers on Monday. “I don’t think training would be a problem, but competing... I see it very difficult,” Nadal said. “It’s a moment to be responsible and coherent, so I don’t see how we can travel every week to a different country. “I would be OK playing without fans, even though that’s not what we want, but unfortunately, from what I’m seeing, even though things are improving, for our sport I don’t see it prudent to be competing again anytime soon.” Nadal pointed out that even though there is a smaller risk of contagion in tennis compared to team sports, there are many people involved in the organization of tennis tournaments, from hotels to other sectors of society.

“As far as competing, maybe our sport is the most complicated one, having to move a lot of people week after week,” he said. Nadal, who has had to deal with a series of injuries throughout his career, is also worried that the risk of new injuries will increase when players return to action. “When I hit a ball again, my arm is going to hurt in several places ... my wrist, my elbow,” the 19-time Grand Slam champion said. “When you are out of action, the risk of an injury is a lot greater than when you are exercising, even if just a bit.