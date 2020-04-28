Security guard found dead

Islamabad:A security guard of Sector G-7, Sitara Market found dead inside the post office building here on Monday with mysterious circumstances. Irshad Ahmed, Security Guard of G-7 Post Office was resident of Dhamiyal Camp Rawalpindi was quite good of health when he jointed duty on Sunday evening, said Post Officials.

Post office staff when reached to open the Post office building, the security guard was found dead in mysterious circumstances and was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police said that reason of the death will be ascertained following the postmortem adding that apparently there are no marks of injuries and wound at the face and body of the deceased security guard.

Meanwhile, Health Center in Shah Allah Ditta in the suburbs of federal capital thundered with lightening strike. In lightening strike, two electricity transformer burned completely and damaging some parts of the health center building. It is worth mentioning here that Shah Allah Dittah has been sealed following the suspects of Covid-19 in the locality. The lightening strike thundered the area and struck fear among the residents of the locality, however any loss of life was not reported following the lightening strike in the area.