Yemen takes exception to activities of STC armed rebels

ISLAMABAD: The government of Yemen has taken serious exception to the activities and continued armed rebellion of the so-called Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the interim capital of Aden.

According to the embassy of Yemen in Islamabad, Yemen has called on the international community, the United Nations, The Arab League, The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to condemn this coup against the state and its institutions and support the legitimate government, to implement the Security Council (UNSC) resolutions affirming the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Yemen. The statement by government of Yemen regarding the continued armed rebellion of the so-called Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the interim capital of Aden, 26 April 2020.