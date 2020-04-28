Number of Covid-19 cases in Nowshera now 50

NOWSHERA: Another two people tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the number of the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the Nowshera district to 50, officials said.

The coordination committee comprising Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera, Shahid Ali Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Gul Zaman Shah, Deputy Medical Superintendent Qazi Medical Complex Dr Zahid Khan and Medical Superintendent District Headquarters Hospital Dr Mohammad Shoaib briefed the reporters about the latest situation.

The officials said that Junaid Bukhari, a stenographer at the district courts, and his brother Obai Bukhari had tested positive for coronavirus. They said a woman, Jamila, suffering from cancer recovered from the deadly coronavirus. She was under treatment at the Qazi Medical Complex (QMC). It brought to 19 the total number of the patients, who have recovered from Covid-19 so far, added the officials.

Two people have died from coronavirus in the district, to date. Some areas in Azakhel, Pir Sabaq and Pabbi have been placed under lockdown after coronavirus positive cases were reported from there while Khattak Building and Daag Besud were de-sealed after the recovery of the patients.