Utility Store workers call off strike, lockdown beginning today

LAHORE: Workers union of the Utility Store Corporation called off the strike and lockdown of the stores after the USC high-ups sought 10 days times to address the demands of the workers. Earlier, the joint alliance of all the Unions of the workers announced complete shutdown of almost 4200 USC stores across the country from today (Saturday) till their demands are accepted. After the announcement, the high-ups of the USC called the Unions’ representatives for negotiations. Earlier Friday, three rounds of talks were inconclusive between the USC high-ups and Unions representatives. The Unions submitted their charter of demands to the high-ups almost three weeks ago but the high-ups did not pay heed to the demands, until Friday when the workers unions announced countrywide strike and not opening the stores from Saturday. However, USC Managing Director Umar Lodhi talking to The News said the secretary general All Pakistan Workers Union Raja Maskeen called off the strike after the management accepted the rightful demands. He said Arif Shah heading another Union is a miscreant and was not the representative of the workers so no talks were held with him. “These miscreants are trying to create problems for the government through blackmailing and pressurising by announcing the strike and not opening the stores at the start of Ramazan, when load on stores increases,” he said, adding that better sense prevailed and the Union headed by Raja Maskeen called off the strike. To a question that other two Unions conditionally called off the strike by giving 10 days for acceptance of their demands, Umar Lodhi said rightful demands are already accepted and the management will see action of other Unions after 10 days. “No one is above the law and the government will take legal action against the violators,” he added. The managing director categorically said the talks and deal was made between the Union headed by Raja Maskeen while the management did not talk with another

Union. All Pakistan Workers Union (CBA) Chairman Arif Shah while talking to The News said all Unions were united on the strike call and they unanimously nominated Raja Maskeen for negotiations with the management of the USC. He said all demands were not accepted so other Unions gave 10 days deadline to the management for fulfilling the remaining demands. If the remaining demands would not be accepted then the Union will take its next course of action. To a question that managing director said other Unions are not representatives and miscreants who attempted to close the stores from start of Ramazan, Arif Shah said the Union was registered with NIRC and appointed Raja Maskeen as Collective Bargaining Agent to negotiate with the management. He said the workers never want to close the stores and strike from start of Ramazan. However, the managing director compelled them to take this extreme step and the MD always claimed that the workers could not strike and close the stores, he added.