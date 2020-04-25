Malakand University wins top ranking in KP in Times Higher Education impact list

BATKHELA: The Malakand University has clinched the top position in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Pakistani universities impact category-ranking list issued by Times Higher Education, United Kingdom for the year 2020.

Meanwhile, 23 other Pakistani universities found a place in the ranking list including five Karachi universities. Speaking to The News, Malakand University Public Relations Officer Fida Khan said that Times Higher Education London issued universities impact category list for 2020 in which Malakand University was at the top at the provincial level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said last year Malakand University was in the top five universities in Pakistan.

He said 23 Pakistani universities could find a place in the impact category list this year. He added that Jinnah Medical University of Sindh was inducted for the first time in the universities impact category list. “Times Higher Education is based in London which as per the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and achievements gives category to each university around the world,” Fida Khan said. He added that Iqra University Karachi, Jinnah Medical University, Dawood Medical University, NED University, Dawood Engineering University were also in the impact category ranking list. When contacted, Vice Chancellor of Malakand University Prof Dr, Gul Zaman said it was a moment of pride and honour for him and for staff members and students to win the top ranking in the impact universities list in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The vice-chancellor urged the government to award cash and honorary certificates to the employees of all the universities in Pakistan that made the country proud by winning a place in the world impact list issued by Times Higher Education London.