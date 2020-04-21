Three faint after eating ‘toxic’ sweets

NANKANA SAHIB: Three people fainted after eating ‘toxic’ sweets here at Mohallah Bilalpura, Shahkot on Monday. Aeza, 12, Faraz, 17 and Faiza, 38, fainted when they consumed sweets at home. They were shifted to hospital.

SECRETARY VISITS WHEAT PROCUREMENT CENTRES: Secretary Schools Education Sarah Aslam Monday visited different wheat procurement centres.

She also checked available facilities and also asked farmers about their problems.

Later, the secretary chaired a meeting at DC Office and there she was told that 105,000

matric tones wheat would be purchased at nine centres across the district. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmad, district food controller Umair

Sagheer and others were also present on the occasion.