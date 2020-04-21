No one to be allowed to exploit farmers during wheat procurement campaign: minister

FAISALABAD: Under the directions of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, a comprehensive and solid policy is being followed for the purchase of wheat in a transparent manner by providing all facilities to the growers.

This was stated by Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution/Incharge Wheat Procurement Campaign Ch Zaheeruddin during his visit to a wheat procurement centre Set-III here on Monday. The minister also inaugurated the issuance of Bardana at the centre.

He met the farmers there and said that the Punjab government had taken a number of measures for the welfare and betterment of the farmers.

He assured the farmers of protecting their rights and said that no one would be allowed to exploit the farmers during the wheat procurement campaign. The minister said that all administrative machinery had been mobilised to supervise the wheat procurement campaign. He warned the staff to perform their duties fairly. He directed that the all arrangements should be remained intact and best service delivery should be ensured for making the campaign flawless.

He directed that any complaint of farmers should immediately be addressed on the spot. He also inspected the arrangements of wheat storage capacity and directed that the safety of purchased wheat should be ensured.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali briefed the minister about the details of wheat campaign.

He said that regular monitoring would carried out at 11 wheat procurement centres in the district and 175,000 metric ton target of wheat had been fixed.

He told that manual and online applications for bardana from the farmers were being received. ADCR Mian Aftab Ahmad, AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, DFC Ali Imran and other officers were also present on the occasion.