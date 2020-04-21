Two sanitizing walkthrough gates installed at KTH

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Two smart sanitizing walkthrough gates have been installed at the Medical Teaching Institution, Khyber Teaching Hospital (MTI-KTH) to contain the spread of coronavirus on the hospital premises. Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi said that TMA Town-III was also doing chlorine spray in A&E, OPDs.