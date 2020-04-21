close
Tue Apr 21, 2020
Two sanitizing walkthrough gates installed at KTH

April 21, 2020

PESHAWAR: Two smart sanitizing walkthrough gates have been installed at the Medical Teaching Institution, Khyber Teaching Hospital (MTI-KTH) to contain the spread of coronavirus on the hospital premises. Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi said that TMA Town-III was also doing chlorine spray in A&E, OPDs.

