Hockey player Noushad offered job in Army

LAHORE: Under a cloud of gloom and lockdown, Pakistan Army has responded positively by offering a Pakistan hockey player Noushad Ali job in its defence unit. Noushad Ali, a student in class 9th, is preparing for his board exams also. He is the player of Rabbani Hockey Club. Noushad Ali came into prominence after his video went viral in which he was propounding about stay at home lesson amidst the current coronavirus crisis. He showed his training regime in his video, which got traction among the youth of the city. Upon seeing the video and its positive effects, the officials of the air defense unit contacted the hockey coach of Ghulamanay Abbas School, Shakir Ali, and went to the lad's house. During the greetings, they were told by Noushad's father that he intends to complete his matriculation first, upon which the officials offered to provide monthly stipends to the boy until he joins the job after exams. Noushad Ali seemed flabbergasted by the courteous offer and said that this lockdown has proven to be fruitful to him.