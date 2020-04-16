NAB arguments sought on ex-VC’s acquittal plea

Lahore:An accountability court on Wednesday summoned NAB prosecution for arguments on an acquittal application moved by former Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran, an accused of making illegal appointments in the university.

The court has asked prosecution of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to come up with arguments on the application by April 17 (tomorrow) after counsel of Mujahid Kamran completed his arguments on acquittal application.

The NAB has accused Mujahid Kamran and others for recruiting 454 people against rules and regulations and awarding scholarships to blue-eyed persons. The NAB Lahore had arrested Punjab University’s former VC Dr Mujahid Kamran and four former registrars in connection with alleged illegal appointments in Grade 17 and above. The other arrested persons included former registrars of Punjab University Dr Aurangzeb Alamgir, Dr Liaqat Ali, Dr Raas Masood and Dr Amin Athar as well as additional registrar Dr Kamran Abid.

The NAB had initiated inquiry in alleged illegal appointments on the directions of the Lahore High Court (LHC) after a complaint was moved by Muhammad Rafique Alvi, a former varsity student.

The complaint forwarded to NAB through the LHC judgment dated Oct 27, 2016 levelled a series of allegations. It says the former VC allegedly in connivance with the abovementioned registrars from 2013 to 2016 made 550 illegal appointments in the university in Grade 17, 18 and 19.

The appointments were made on contract basis and were renewed after the expiry of the contract and a majority was regularised later in phases. As per the complainant, Kamran used emergency powers for alleged illegal appointments. However, as per the judgment of LHC Judge Allah Nawaz, emergency powers are defined as war, natural calamity or in case meeting of syndicate could not take place physically. Furthermore, the complainant elaborated that no above situation was there which could allow the VC to use emergency powers.

notice in PCB case: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday issued a notice on an application by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) seeking transfer of a petition against the new constitution of the board from Multan bench to the principal seat.

Representing the application, PCB Legal Adviser Taffazul Haider Rizvi stated before the court that the litigation pertaining to the constitution of the board was already pending adjudication at the principal seat of the LHC. Whereas, he said, another petition titled “Akbar Khan verses Federation of Pakistan” had been filed before Multan bench on the same matter. He said the petition had no concern with Multan as the PCB had its head office in Lahore and all other respondents cited in the petition were either based in Lahore or Islamabad. The adviser argued that the petition should be transferred to the principal seat to be heard along with the already pending petition to avoid conflicting judgments.

Chief Justice Khan heard the contention and issued a notice to the petitioner (Akbar Khan) for April 30.

The petitioners said the new constitution had been promulgated without taking on board the stakeholders as well as without holding meeting of general body and governing body of the PCB.

They prayed to the court to strike down the new constitution for being issued without lawful authority.

remand extended: An accountability court on Wednesday extended until April 28 the judicial remand of seven accused in AG Office Rs280 million fraud case. The court has extended judicial remand of Waqar Shah, Tahir Shah, Accountant General Office's Senior Auditor Azam Nawaz, Adeel, Muhammad Akram and others.

According to NAB, the accused in connivance with each other embezzled Rs280 million from the Agriculture Department funds.