Minority minister attends special prayer on Good Friday

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine along with MPA Haroon Imran Gill attended the special prayer service of Good Friday at Roman Catholic Church on Lawrence Road.

The service was joined by the Christian community members through video link. In his address to the Christian community, the minister said Good Friday is a reminder of the compassion and sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

"Good Friday tells us a tale of hope as Jesus spoke of love, forgiveness, and truth, and not of violence, fanaticism, or revenge," the minister said. The provincial minister said the Punjab government with the consent of all Christian religious leaders had announced that congregations would not be held on the occasions of Good Friday and Easter in the wake of coronavirus threat.

He added the entire Christian community had decided that instead of holding gatherings, it would join services through video link or online streaming. Recordings of prayer ceremonies would be released on the internet so that the Christian community member can join the rituals while sitting safely at home.

He also praised the Christian community for showing national unity and solidarity, saying that Good Friday and Easter are very important for Christians, but in the context of corona pandemic, no risk of congregations could be taken.

Arch Bishop Sebastian Francis Shaw in his sermons emphasised the importance of religious tolerance, fraternity and brotherhood.

He called on Christians to play a positive role in the country’s development and spread love and peace. He also led prayers for the end of the corona disaster. Meanwhile, all the churches in Punjab remained closed and prayers will not be held there so long as the emergency prevails due to corona.

Bishop Irfan Jamil, Pastor Anwer Fazal, Rev Dr Majeed Abel, Bottison Daniel, Pastor Liaqat Qaiser and other Christian religious leaders were also present in the prayer ceremony. —APP Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed distributed Easter gifts and cash among the Christian police officials and employees of his office in connection with Good Friday and Easter.

SSP Operations Lahore Muhammad Naveed and other police officers were also present. Easter gifts and cash were distributed among ASI Solomon Amanat Masih, Constable Sarfraz Munir, Constable Sanay Ishaq, Senior Clerk Pervaiz Yaqoob, Junior Clerk Safdar Ashiq, sweepers Shahid Masih, Pervaiz Masih, Yousaf Mashi, Ashraf Masih and Amjad Masih. DIG Operations Rai Babar Saeed expressed solidarity with the Christian community on the occasion of Good Friday and Easter and said that Lahore police were partner in the festivities and delights of Easter with the Christian employees. He said that it was an honour to participate in the happy movements of Good Friday and Easter with the Christian employees as they were part and parcel of police force and performing duties shoulder to shoulder with their Muslim colleagues.

Rai Babar Saeed acknowledged the splendid services of Christian police officers and officials for the citizens pertaining to control of crime and community policing. He said that Police Jawans belonging to the Christian community laid their lives in the line of duty for the protection of life and property of the citizens.

Rai Babar Saeed greeted the Christian community on the occasion of Good Friday and coming Easter, announcing two holidays for them. The Christian police employees of DIG Operations Lahore office expressed their gratitude on the gesture of love and kindness by the DIG and said that all Christian community would observe Easter and Good Friday at home in the wake of impending danger of coronavirus in the City.