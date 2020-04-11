‘QUEST employees not paid salaries this month’

The Federation of All Pakistan Public Universities Administrative Officers Association’s (FAPPUAOA) Sindh chapter has said that the Shah Abdul Latif University deducted 40 per cent of the total amount from the salaries of its administrative officers this month, while the Quaid-e-Awam University of Engineering Science and Technology (QUEST) in Larkana did not pay salaries to any of its staffers, including the teachers, till yet.

In a statement issued on Friday, FAPPUAOA President Tahir Khan raised concerns over the matter and said the QUEST did not salaries since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

He said the provincial government had promised to issue salaries of the employees by March 25 and a majority of the varsities operating in Sindh had given salaries to their staffers, but due to the financial crisis the administrative officers of the Shah Abdul Latif University had been informed that they would get only 60 per cent money of their salaries which was unjustified. He added that the employees of the QUEST had not been paid till now. Khan demanded of the Sindh government to take notice and provide relief to the employees and officers working at these two varsities.