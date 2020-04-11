SOA asks associations to submit data of infected athletes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Sindh Olympic Association (SOA) on Friday issued an emergency letter advising all its affiliated provincial associations to submit complete data of those athletes who have been infected by coronavirus.
The data will then be forwarded to the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) for necessary assistance. The big issue is that so far no infected athlete has been reported. And the data will enable the association to know the real status of its athletes in Sindh who, if infected, could be handed necessary assistance in treatment and financial assistance.
