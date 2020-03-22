Steps taken for safety of policemen against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said that Islamabad Police have adopted elaborate measures for safety to its personnel against coronavirus.

As per instructions of the IGP Islamabad, police teams under supervision of SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, all facilities have been ensured to prevent policemen from Coronavirus. The purpose of these measures is to ensure safety to police employees so that they may serve the people with dedication. Senior police officials are also monitoring the overall arrangements made to prevent policemen and visitors from the virus.