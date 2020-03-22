‘Govt misleading nation on pandemic’

LAHORE: To counter the coronavirus, the government must tell correct statistics and facts to the nation, said Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader in Punjab Assembly, Syed Hassan Murtaza.

In a statement Saturday, he said the government should not mislead the nation by giving false statistics and misleading data. “The ignorance of the rulers and the spread of misguidance will have dire consequences. The Punjab chief minister thought the virus is a mosquito as he asked how does the coronavirus bite and the governor Punjab is treating COVID-19 by drinking hot water,” he said sarcastically.

“The government should brief its spokespersons rightly and a federal minister is saying the virus will return every year. Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing the nation, claimed the government had decided what steps should be taken against the pandemic, but no steps have been taken on the ground so far. The worst thing is that even doctors do not have protective equipment and arrangements and they refused to work in OPDs. According to them, the government could not even provide masks to them despite repeated demands,” he said.

“The government wants to win the war against the pandemic through lies and deceit. It can only be eliminated on the basis of accurate data and strategy,” he concluded.

traffic system: CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed approved model initiatives to improve traffic system in the City.

Under the Student Engagement Programme, students will be trained to voluntarily cooperate with the traffic police.

The chief traffic officer (CTO), Lahore, briefed the CCPO about the Student Engagement Programme. The programme will be pushed forward after coronavirus situation improved. “Student volunteers from various educational institutions will cooperate with the traffic police,” said the CCPO. “Awards and commendatory certificates will be distributed among the volunteers for good performance every month,” announced the CCPO.