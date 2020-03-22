People obligated to stay at home, says information minister

Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has welcomed the act of a large number of people of Sindh of voluntarily not leaving their homes on the appeal of the Sindh chief minister to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus epidemic in the province.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he said the people were under solemn obligation to observe due caution and care to keep themselves and others secured against the onslaught of the viral epidemic.

He said the policy of self-isolation had to be adopted by the public to prevent further spread of the contagious viral disease in the country.

He said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and his entire team in the provincial government had been working tirelessly day in day out to prevent the viral epidemic from spreading and they started taking measures on February 26 when the first case of coronavirus was reported in Karachi. He claimed that such untiring services of the Sindh government to prevent the viral outbreak had been exemplary and would always be remembered in the days to come.

Nasir was of the view that the entire Sindh government had been fully alert to combat the viral epidemic since the day one of the health crisis on the directions of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He said more and more people and charities had been contacting the Sindh government with the sheer spirit of humanitarianism to lend all out support to the administration to conduct the emergency relief work in the backdrop of the measures adopted by the Sindh government to prevent further transmission of the fatal viral diseases.

He expressed gratitude to all the charities in the province that had come forward to provide support to the Sindh government. “Together we are and together we will be in a position to soon completely defeat this contagious disease,” Nasir declared.

In another statement, the Sindh information minister said the entire Sindh cabinet and the provincial government had sided with the federal government and Prime Minister Imran Khan to unconditionally support them in their steps to conduct the campaign against COVID-19 in the country.

He said that the government should provide fullest support to the media houses in these testing times so that they could spread numerous vital public services message of the relevant government authorities to keep people safe against the onslaught of the viral disease.