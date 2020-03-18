Boy shot dead by ‘friend’

LAHORE:A boy was shot dead by his "friend" in the South Cantt police limits on Tuesday. Police have removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim was identified as Ahsan while the accused as Hammad. The accused had nursed a grudge over a minor scuffle and opened firing on the victim. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

arrested: Iqbal Town Division police arrested 105 criminals and recovered 11 pistols, one rifle, bullets, more than one kg charas and 241 litre liquor. Police also recovered thousands of rupees from 11 accused in its successful action against gamblers.

Moreover three Proclaimed Offenders in cases of theft, cheque dishonor fraud and other crimes were arrested. Police also arrested 32 accused for violating Kite Flying, One Wheeling, Firing, Bagging, Price Control and Tenant Acts.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 858 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.