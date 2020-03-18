SHO Banigala, Bhara Kahu suspended on public complaints

Islamabad : On account of rising public complaints and bribe charges, Station Head Officers (SHOs) of Banigala Police station and Bhara Kahu Police Station were suspended from their respective offices here on Tuesday.

Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Muhammad Amir Zulifqar taking notice on continued public complaints and rising bribe allegations against SHO Banigala and SHO Bhara Kahu police stations suspended both of them and also ordered to make departmental inquiry against both the police officials.

On instructions of IG, DIG (Operation) Police Muhammad Waqarud Din has been tasked as inquiry Officer to conduct investigation against both the suspended police officials.

DIG Waqarud Din will compile the inquiry report within one week and present the report in IG Office, Islamabad.