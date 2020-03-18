PHF suspends all hockey activities

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Tuesday decided to postpone all district and national level events as part of preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the government directives regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the federation has decided to postpone all district and national level tournaments and activities till April 2020,” the PHF said in a press release on Tuesday.

The PHF had earlier announced that it will send, via Whatsapp and email, training plans to the players to allow them to train individually. The plan included detailed physical training routines and diet chart. The team management, including coaches and physical trainers, were told to stay in touch with the players and to make sure that they follow the training plan.