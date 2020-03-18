Mustafa Kamal rejects govt plan to create new districts in Karachi ‘along ethnic lines’

Rejecting the Sindh government’s plan to create more districts “along ethnic lines” in Karachi for its alleged personal gains, the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief on Tuesday called for restoring the city as one district.

Addressing a news conference at the party’s secretariat Pakistan House, PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal claimed that the Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government has been hatching a conspiracy to divide Sindh. PSP President Anis Kaimkhani, members of the party’s central executive and national committees and council were also present on the occasion.

“The provincial government’s style of politics is tantamount to dividing Karachi, the provincial capital, and it will serve only the cause of the anti-Sindh forces. The PSP will not let anyone sow hatred among Sindhis. To keep Sindh intact, it is crucial to keep Karachi as one unit,” said Kamal.

He said that if more districts need to be created in relation to the population in the metropolis, they should be created in the most populous Central, East and Korangi districts. He called for the restoration of Karachi as one district.

“No metropolitan city anywhere in the world is divided in such a way,” said the PSP chief. To keep Sindh united, Karachi must remain united, so instead of breaking the city into districts, towns should be created on administrative grounds, he added.

“If the PPP wants to gain popularity in Karachi, it should serve the people and win their hearts, rather than being bent on conquering the land.”

March on CM House

Kamal also announced providing moral support to the march against the PPP’s Sindh government for their alleged injustices with the urban centres of the province. “The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan [MQM-P] tried to play the Mohajir card again a few days ago, and announced its march towards the Chief Minister House.”

He said his party extends its unconditional moral support to the MQM-P’s announcement. “The PSP will set up reception camps and Sabeels throughout the routes to serve water to MQM-P members.”

The PSP chief said the MQM-P should stop the talk tournament and announce a date of its march on the CM House. “The PSP is all set to facilitate the march.”

Coronavirus situation

Kamal stressed that there should be no politics on coronavirus. He appreciated Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah for taking precautionary measures to protect the people from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He extended his party’s resolve and commitment to support the provincial authorities in every decision to protect the citizens. He deplored the fact that other provinces are not making such arrangements to deal with the virus outbreak.

He said profiteers have started hoarding masks and sanitisers, and strongly condemned their actions. “Sadly, the rich are buying all the commodities in large quantities while the poor are unable to buy anything. In such circumstances, the prices of essential commodities should be cheaper.”

He urged the government to take strict action against the profiteers as well as recommended that non-bailable arrest warrants be issued against such people. He requested charities and well-off people to distribute soaps among the residents of poor settlements.

Golimar tragedy

The PSP chief said the government should provide alternative shelters as well as financial aid to the residents of the recently demolished multi-storey buildings in the Golimar neighbourhood.

“Those who died in the tragedy should also be financially supported. SHOs of the area should stop illegal constructions there in future. Buildings with dilapidated conditions should be demolished and residents provided with alternative houses.”

He said the government should devise a comprehensive plan to permanently stop illegal constructions in the city. The government should also work with builders to provide affordable housing so that people do not build high-rises on small plots, he added.

Kamal said that a delegation of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) had called on him at the Pakistan House a day earlier and voiced their concerns. He said the government is providing support to builders around the world, but this is not the case in Sindh.

He said ABAD does not construct illegal buildings, and that they start a project only after they are issued with no-objection certificates (NOCs) from all the 18 organisations concerned. The portion mafia carries out illegal constructions, he added.

The PSP chief said the Punjab governor came to Karachi and offered to give Sindh’s builders land and NOC in Punjab, while these builders are not appreciated in their own province.