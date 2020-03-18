JS Bank takes steps against virus

KARACHI: To protect internal and external stakeholders, JS Bank has implemented a business continuity plan to fight the spread of coronavirus, a statement said on Tuesday.

The bank has implemented across-the-board communication of precautionary measures, distributed masks and sanitizers at locations nationwide, disinfected operating locations and implemented thermal screenings for employees, customers and other visitors, it added.

In addition, paramedic teams have been deployed nationwide. The bank has also moved to skeleton working model with team strengths working on 50 percent rotating model, it said.