close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
March 18, 2020

JS Bank takes steps against virus

Business

 
March 18, 2020

KARACHI: To protect internal and external stakeholders, JS Bank has implemented a business continuity plan to fight the spread of coronavirus, a statement said on Tuesday.

The bank has implemented across-the-board communication of precautionary measures, distributed masks and sanitizers at locations nationwide, disinfected operating locations and implemented thermal screenings for employees, customers and other visitors, it added.

In addition, paramedic teams have been deployed nationwide. The bank has also moved to skeleton working model with team strengths working on 50 percent rotating model, it said.

Latest News

More From Business