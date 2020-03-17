Belarusian leader proposes ‘tractor’ therapy for virus

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday encouraged citizens to work in the countryside and drive tractors as a way to overcome the coronavirus epidemic.
The former collective farm director, who likes to emphasise his connection to the land and rural residents, told officials at a televised meeting that "there shouldn't be any panic" over the virus.
"You just have to work, especially now, in a village", he said as the former Soviet country that borders Russia and Poland prepares to sow crops. "It´s nice watching television: people are working in tractors, no one is talking about the virus," Lukashenko said. "There, the tractor will heal everyone. The fields heal everyone," he added.
