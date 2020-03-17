Sanjrani, NA Speaker attend funeral of mother of DG ISI

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and NA Speaker Asad Qaiser attended the funeral prayer of the mother of ISI Director General Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed in Chakwal Monday.

According to the Senate Secretariat, Leader of the House in the Senate Syed Shibli Faraz, chief whip Sajjad Hussain Turi and Senator Muhammad Ali Saif also attended the funeral prayers.

Afterwards, while condoling the demise of his mother, they prayed for the elevated status of the departed soul in Jannah.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed. The foreign minister prayed for the departed soul as well as for the fortitude of the deceased family, a brief statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.