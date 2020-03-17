Doctor selling fake vaccine of coronavirus arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: In a first case of its kind, police on Monday arrested a doctor for selling a fake vaccine of Coronavirus in Karachi.

The arrested doctor was identified as Dr Syed Didar Ali who had put out a banner claiming availability of Coronavirus Vaccine and a lab for the virus test at his clinic. According to police, Dr Ali, a dentist was misleading people in the Defence by claiming he has the vaccine against coronavirus. Police said they have arrested the suspect and registered a case against him for misleading public and selling a fake vaccine.

An FIR No 213/20 under section 419/420 of Pakistan Penal Code was registered against the suspect at Defence police station. Earlier in the day, police arrested four men in separate raids in Defence and Azizabad for storing and selling sanitizers and masks in the black.