PML-N leader claims support for Hazara province creation

MANSEHRA: Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara Chairman Sardar Mohammad Yusuf claimed that parliamentary leaders of all opposition parties in National Assembly had agreed to support Hazara province’s resolution in the lower house of the parliament.

“We are in contact with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for Hazara province resolution’s support both in Senate and National Assembly. If the PTI doesn’t agree, we would never support south Punjab province’s resolution expected to be moved by it in both houses shortly,” Yusuf, who is central senior vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former federal minister, said here on Monday. The representatives of other opposition parties and PML-N Member National Assembly (MNA) Mohammad Sajjad Awan were also present. Yusuf said Prime Minister Imran Khan was also supportive of Hazara province and his party’ lawmakers from Hazara had submitted a resolution for the Hazara province with National Assembly secretariat. “While speaking at a public gathering in Abbottabad, Imran Khan had announced to give Hazara the status of a province if his party came into power. Now it is a good time to fulfil his committee with people,” said Yusuf.