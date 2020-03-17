Qul of Dr Mubashir held

LAHORE:Qul of PPP founding member and former Federal Minister for Finance Dr Mubashir Hasan was held at his residence on Monday.

A large number of noted figures including politicians, journalists, civil society activists like PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Aslam Gill, Ishaq Khakwani, former MPA Dr Zia Ullah Khan Bangash, Faqeer Hussein Khokher, Usman Salim Malik, Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami, Hussein Naqi attended the Qul. Dr Mubashir Hasan had passed away on Saturday.