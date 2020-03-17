Directive to set up Corona Ward for cops, families

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed on Monday to establish a Corona Isolation Ward for police employees and their families at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh.

The minister gave these directions during her visit to 40-bed hospital for police employees at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. Present on the occasion were ASP Headquarters Jamil Zafar and DSP Headquarters Farhat Abbas.

The minister reviewed the facilities in the hospital. ASP headquarters Jamil Zafar gave a briefing to the minister on different wards and the units of the hospital. The minister ordered appointment of a regular Medical Superintendent for the hospital. She said that the officials from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education were providing the all-out technical support to the hospital. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh Hospital was an extremely useful facility for the employees of the Police department and their families.

arrested: Lahore Police (Sadr Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 149 criminals and recovered 19 pistols, two rifles, bullets, 8-kg charas, more than 1-kg heroin, 6-kg opium and 90 litres of liquor.

Sadr Division Police busted gangs and arrested its 17 members along with recoveries worth more than 19 lakh rupees from them. Police recovered thousands of rupees from 23 criminals in its successful action against gamblers. Moreover, 14 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour and other crimes were arrested. Sadr Division Police arrested 53 criminals for violating kite-flying, wheelie, aerial firing, begging, price control and tenant Acts.

Man held: City Traffic Police on Monday arrested an accused person who had subjected a traffic warden to torture along with his friends. The accused person has been identified as Rafiq. He was stopped over speeding and helmet. A case has been registered against the accused person at Chuhng police station.

NHMP meeting: Sector Commander, NHMP (M-3), SSP Muhammad Ayyaz Saleem held a meeting with officers and issued necessary instructions to follow while performing duties in the wake of coronavirus.

He directed all officers to wear mask and keep distance about three-feet while dealing with a commuter or doing help. He banned any meeting or official gathering without his prior approval.

Licensing centre closed: The Driving Licensing Centre Manawan will remain closed for two days due to technical problem in phone connection.

A spokesman said learner permit, renewal, duplicate and international licenses will not be issued during the days. Citizens can visit nearby centers in Cantt and Defence. However, driving tests will be held as per routine at the Manawan Centre. Citizens can seek further help by calling Rescue 15.

Training: On directions of Director General Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), Dr Rizwan Naseer a specialized training for safe handling of coronavirus patients started at Emergency Services Academy. As the new cadets from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan would have to immediately deal with pandemics, therefore, special training has been organised for this staff so that they could safely handle suspected or infected cases. DG Rescue Punjab said that after the five day training the rescuers shall be deployed in their respective provinces.