Bar urges LHC to hear cases of urgent nature only: Competitive exams for judges’ posts postponed

LAHORE:The bar on Monday demanded the Lahore High Court stop fixing cases other than urgent nature for a period of two weeks at least as a precautionary measure under prevailing situation of COVIC-19 (coronavirus) worldwide and in Pakistan.

In a statement, the cabinet of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) urged Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh that for the safety of all stakeholders of the judicial system cases relating to habeas, bail and stay matters should be taken up by the courts for two weeks at least.

The request has been made to avoid overcrowding on the courts premises, said the bar. Meanwhile, the bar advised the lawyers to strictly follow precautionary measures approved by the LHC including “no handshaking” by all visiting the courts. Meanwhile, the LHC postponed competitive examination to be held on April 2 for recruitment against the posts of additional district & sessions judges considering the situation. The new date will be announced later, said a circular.