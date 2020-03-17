Teachers, staff not to attend schools

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED), Punjab, Monday clarified that closure of public and private schools across the province in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, was applicable to students as well as teachers and staff.

The department issued a notification in this regard and directed the field formation to ensure compliance of the instructions in letter and spirit. It is pertinent to mention that many private schools in the provincial metropolis as well as in other parts of Punjab were open for teaching and non-teaching staff on Monday on the pretext that the closure of institutions was meant only for students.