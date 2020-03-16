Over 450 schools to get latest science tools

Islamabad : The present government in its efforts to bring revolutionary changes in the education system of the country has planned to convert 456 schools into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) schools this year.

Initially, 456 schools would be selected, two schools from one district, to implement the idea of upgrading science facilities as per international standards while this number would be doubled next year, Spokesperson, Ministry of Science and Technology, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Masood said while talking to this agency on Sunday.

This initiative would be implemented by the concerned Education Ministry however, Ministry of Science and Technology would extend every possible support for this project.