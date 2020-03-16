More females’ stalls at weekly bazaar

Islamabad: Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration staff at weekly Sunday (Itwar) bazaar H-9 provided 180 more stalls to women including vulnerable deaf and dumb women to run their businesses with better facilities.

Talking to this agency, a stall holder, Rasiya Hameed said, she was doing her garments and cosmetics business at weekly bazaar for last 10 years and she was quite satisfied with her sale.

She said that every shopkeeper paid respect to her as she was doing to run her family and children. She said comparatively while holding stalls at different markets was not satisfactory relating to finance expenses, she had to pay whole year stall rent at itwar bazaar just only Rs1440 which was easily to pay for any poor lady.