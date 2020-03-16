Export ideas

Some opportunities for the Pakistan government to increase exports can be achieved by focusing on developing a few specific high value products each year. One product can be the Moringa plant, which regular farmers can grow on their farms. The plant has high nutrition value and is consumed around the world either grounded and encapsulated or cooked. The government can buy the plants from farmers and convert it into the exportable raw form by drying and grinding it and then export it. If the locals start using the plant in their food than it would also improve community nutrition. Another product can be Humic Acid, a liquid or pellet fertilizer made from low-quality coal found in most areas of Pakistan. The government can issue exportable specifications and advertise licence for Humic Acid plants in lignite coal areas of Pakistan. Private companies can install Humic Acid factories to manufacture the product according to government specification. Another focused product that Pakistan already exports is pine nuts. Currently pine nuts of high quality are produced in northern Afghanistan, but the products are sorted, packed and exported from Pakistan, mostly the Bannu area. Pakistan should also try to plant high quality pine nuts trees to increase local production and export. Some more exportable high value products are pink salt, local honey varieties, generic medicine, basmati rice, powdered eggs, truffle etc that can all create new exports for Pakistan while creating more jobs.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar