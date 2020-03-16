Four scholars awarded PhDs

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD to four scholars. Sarosh Iqbal, daughter of Shaukat Iqbal Arshad, has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Sociology after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Parental Mediation in Internet Use and Resilience Among Their Teenagers’, Sana Bashir, daughter of Rana Bashir Ahmad Soz, in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Long Term Integrated (Multi-Agent) Modeling of Power Sector Under Sustainable Development Pathway’, Tayyeb Ali Khan, son of Anwer Ali Khan, in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management) after approval of his thesis entitled ‘University Reforms and Tenure Track System in Pakistan: Content, Process and Implementation’ and Memoona Ramzan, daughter of Jam Muhammad Ramzan, in the subject of Biological Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Molecular Studies of Genes Involved in Moderate to Severe Hearing Loss’.